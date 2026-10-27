Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Saudi-led coalition reports interception of Houthi ballistic missiles

By Reuters Today, 3:09 am
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The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthis toward Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Region as the fighting between the kingdom and the Iran-aligned group intensifies.

Saudi Civil Defense had issued early warning alerts for a potential hostile threat in the Eastern Region and in Kharj governorate, before later saying the danger had passed in both areas.

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