Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Saudi-led coalition reports interception of Houthi ballistic missiles
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthis toward Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Region as the fighting between the kingdom and the Iran-aligned group intensifies.
Saudi Civil Defense had issued early warning alerts for a potential hostile threat in the Eastern Region and in Kharj governorate, before later saying the danger had passed in both areas.
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