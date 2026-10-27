St. Louis Blues condemn ‘Israel Kills,’ ‘Free America from Israel’ signs at hockey match

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues have condemned what they called an antisemitic protest during a game last week at Enterprise Center.

Signs that read “Israel Kills” and “Free America from Israel” were held by fans in the stands Thursday when the Blues played the Vegas Golden Knights.

In a statement, Blues owner Tom Stillman calls the signs “vile messages of hate” that were “unfortunate and unforgivable.”

Stillman says the fans who held the banners were ejected from the arena.

The 2026 Freedom Convoy, which said it was responsible for the protest, disagrees with Stillman’s characterization of the signs.

“Criticizing Israel is in no way, shape or form antisemitic,” the group says in a statement.