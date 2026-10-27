Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

St. Louis Blues condemn ‘Israel Kills,’ ‘Free America from Israel’ signs at hockey match

By AP Today, 2:12 am
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St. Louis Blues’ Justin Barron is congratulated by teammates Philip Broberg (6) and Aleksanteri Kaskimaki (41) after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights October 22, 2026, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Blues’ Justin Barron is congratulated by teammates Philip Broberg (6) and Aleksanteri Kaskimaki (41) after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights October 22, 2026, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues have condemned what they called an antisemitic protest during a game last week at Enterprise Center.

Signs that read “Israel Kills” and “Free America from Israel” were held by fans in the stands Thursday when the Blues played the Vegas Golden Knights.

In a statement, Blues owner Tom Stillman calls the signs “vile messages of hate” that were “unfortunate and unforgivable.”

Stillman says the fans who held the banners were ejected from the arena.

The 2026 Freedom Convoy, which said it was responsible for the protest, disagrees with Stillman’s characterization of the signs.

“Criticizing Israel is in no way, shape or form antisemitic,” the group says in a statement.

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