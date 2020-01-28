Settler leader: Plan far from perfect but we must act wisely

The head of the Efrat Regional Council in the West Bank, who deals with the Yesha settlement umbrella group’s foreign affairs, says the US plan “includes many achievements and alongside them difficult challenges for Israel and the settlements.”

Oded Revivi says the plan “is far from perfect” and says settler leaders must consider “how to realize and leverage the plan for Israel.”

He says though it may be difficult for settlers to swallow some of the proposal’s concessions, “we must act wisely and not just out of difficult gut feelings.”