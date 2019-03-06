Several hundred Gazans said protesting on border, 4 injured by Israeli fire

A European Union court upholds a freeze on Hamas funds as it rejects the group’s appeal against its EU listing as a terrorist organization.

The General Court’s ruling amounts to the latest rejection of Hamas’s efforts to be struck from an EU blacklist created in 2001 based on a UN resolution following the 9/11 attacks in the United States.

“In today’s judgment the General Court looks into each of the arguments made by Hamas and rejects them in their totality,” the Luxembourg-based court said in a statement.

As a result, “the decision to extend the freezing of Hamas funds is confirmed.”

— AFP