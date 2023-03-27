Shas leader Aryeh Deri says party stands by Netanyahu

Shas leader Aryeh Deri, a key member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition, says the premier “made a difficult decision this evening to suspend the justified reform legislation in order to give another opportunity for real talks and to reach broad agreements.”

“I and all the members of the Shas party support the prime minister and stand by him. I call again to the leaders of the opposition: take advantage of our outstretched hand. Do it for all the citizens of Israel. Our strength is our unity.”