Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Shas leader Aryeh Deri says party stands by Netanyahu

By ToI Staff 27 March 2023, 9:58 pm Edit

Shas leader Aryeh Deri, a key member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition, says the premier “made a difficult decision this evening to suspend the justified reform legislation in order to give another opportunity for real talks and to reach broad agreements.”

“I and all the members of the Shas party support the prime minister and stand by him. I call again to the leaders of the opposition: take advantage of our outstretched hand. Do it for all the citizens of Israel. Our strength is our unity.”

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.