Should terrorists serve their full jail terms? Corbyn says not necessarily

Britain’s political leaders spar over who is responsible for the early release of a convicted terrorist who launched a stabbing attack in central London that left two dead and injured three.

The argument centers over the early release from prison of Usman Khan, who served roughly half his sentence before being set free. He was able to stab five people before being shot dead by police despite conditions imposed on his release that were supposed to protect public safety.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday blames Khan’s freedom on changes in sentencing rules made by the last Labour Party government before Johnson’s Conservatives took power in 2010. He promises to toughen sentencing laws.

“I think it is repulsive that individuals as dangerous as this man should be allowed out after serving only eight years and that’s why we are going to change the law,” he tells BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

Other rivals complain that Johnson is trying to score political points in the aftermath of the attack.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accuses the Conservatives of trying to provide security “on the cheap” and said he does not necessarily agree that all terrorist prisoners should be required to serve their full terms.

He says it depends on the circumstances and called for the Parole Board and the probation service to be more actively involved.

— agencies