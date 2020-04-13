Soldier lightly injured as base infiltrated in South

An IDF soldier is lightly injured after he was attacked by a man who snuck onto an army base in southern Israel, the military says.

According to an army spokesperson, the soldier and his partner were patrolling their base when they spotted the suspect.

They attempted to arrest the man, but he struck out and cut the soldier’s arm, and then ran out of the base. The military and police have launched a manhunt for the suspect and an investigation into the incident, is ongoing the army says.

The injured soldier received medical treatment at the scene, the spokesperson says.

Military sources said the background to the incident was not yet clear.

— Judah Ari Gross