Soldier moderately hurt in suspected West Bank ramming attack, driver shot

Iran’s foreign ministry issues a scathing attack on Israel on the eve of Nakba Day (The Day of the Catastrophe), marked by Palestinians on the day after Israel’s Independence Day according to the Gregorian calendar.

International bodies, especially the United Nations, should “set the stage for the return of Palestinian refugees to their homeland,” the Iranian foreign ministry says in a statement.

President Hassan Rouhani says, “We must take steps to condemn the occupying Zionist Regime and support the oppressed people of Palestine by using various and more effective methods than in previous years.”

But, he notes, “while this day is important in condemning the occupying regime and supporting the oppressed people of Palestine, observing health protocols are also essential.”