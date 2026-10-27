Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Some cities record almost 80% turnout as of 8 p.m.; one small town reaches 97.9%

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 9:49 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

While overall voter turnout across the country stands at 74.3% as of 8 p.m., some towns have recorded much higher rates, according to data from the Central Elections Committee.

Topping the list is the central coastal town of Bat Hen, where a whopping 97.9% of eligible voters have voted. In all, 423 votes were cast in Bat Hen.

Many other small towns have similarly high turnout rates.

Among larger cities, outliers include Rosh Haayin at 79% turnout, or 42,235 votes; the Bedouin city of Rahat at 79.8%, or 34,707 votes; and Modiin Illit at 77.3%, or 30,430 votes.

Tel Aviv is sitting at 63.6% turnout as of 8 p.m., or 301,639 votes, followed by Jerusalem at 62%, or 282,870 votes; and Haifa at 59.8%, or 160,146 votes.

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