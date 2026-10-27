Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Democrats up to 10 seats, Liberman down to 8 in Channel 12’s updated exit poll, blocs unchanged
In its updated exit poll, Channel 12 gives the pro-Netanyahu bloc 50 seats and the anti-Netanyahu bloc 52, unchanged from its previous poll at 10:01 p.m.
The changes are: Yisrael Beytenu now gets 8 seats, down from 9, while The Democrats go up to 10 from 9.
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