Spanish journalist gets 7 year sentence for fatal Jerusalem hit-and-run

A Spanish journalist is sentenced to 7 years in prison for the killing of a Jerusalem pedestrian in a hit-and-run while driving under the influence.

Julio de la Guardia is also ordered to compensate the mother and siblings of Chaim Tukachinsky a total of NIS 150,000 ($42,500), and has his license revoked for 15 years.

Tukachinsky, 31, an ultra-Orthodox pianist, composer and conductor, was struck by de la Guardia’s car at central Jerusalem’s Paris Square as he was returning from prayers at the Western Wall on the first night of the Sukkot holiday.

De la Guardia worked for a number of Spanish outlets over the years and in 2011 was deported from Israel amid a domestic violence dispute. It was not clear why de la Guardia, 51, was issued a new work visa and allowed to return to Israel following the 2011 deportation.