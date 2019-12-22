Sudan opens Darfur war crimes investigation — prosecutor

Sudan has opened an investigation into war crimes committed in the Darfur region by members of the regime of ousted former president Omar al-Bashir, the state prosecutor confirms.

“We have launched an investigation into the crimes committed in Darfur from 2003,” prosecutor Tagelsir al-Heber says on his arrival in Khartoum after a trip to the United Arab Emirates.

He adds that these are “cases against former regime officials” tied to Bashir, who is sought on war crimes and other charges by the International Criminal Court for his role in the Darfur conflict.

— AFP