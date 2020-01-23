The Times of Israel is liveblogging the World Holocaust Forum event in Jerusalem attended by dozens of world leaders, and other events unfolding Thursday.
Suspected incendiary balloons found near southern border community
A suspicious bunch of balloons was discovered in the south of Israel, says a local government spokesperson.
“A short time ago, a suspicious bunch of balloons was discovered in an open area,” says a spokesperson for the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council. “Military forces immediately came to the scene and handled the situation successfully.”
There is no immediate comment from police or the Israeli Defense Forces on the matter.
In recent days, terror groups in the Gaza Strip have flown numerous bombs and incendiary devices into Israeli territory from the enclave with the aid of helium-filled balloons, at times prompting retaliatory strikes from the IDF, according to Palestinian reports.
The tactic of launching balloons carrying explosive and arson devices from Gaza into Israel emerged in 2018 as part of a series of protests and riots along the Strip’s border, known collectively as the March of Return. The simple and cheap method of attack by Palestinians has proved effective as Israeli security forces have struggled to counter the tactic, but it had largely stopped over half a year ago.
Yad Vashem: Ukraine decision to give up Holocaust event seats is ‘puzzling’
Yad Vashem says the announcement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he and others in his delegation will give up their seats so that Holocaust survivors can attend a ceremony at Yad Vashem to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz, is “puzzling” as they have complied with requests.
“This morning, the Ukrainian president announced his withdrawal, claiming that he is transferring to a Holocaust survivor,” the memorial center says in a statement.
“It was explained to the president that we have assented to survivors who approached us in recent days…. Therefore, his decision is puzzling, and it is a pity to take such a step in an event entitled ‘Remember the Holocaust to fight anti-Semitism.'”
Army Radio reported last week that only 30 of some 800 seats at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum were reserved for survivors of the Jewish genocide, causing consternation among some uninvited survivors and their families.
Rivlin to UK’s Prince Charles: Hatred starts with Jews but never ends there
President Reuven Rivlin meets with the UK’s Prince Charles in Jerusalem ahead of a ceremony at Yad Vashem to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz.
Rivlin tells the British royal that he was born in Jerusalem when it was still under the British Mandate.
“It’s a great honor and pleasure to have somebody from the Royal Family. We are still expecting your mother to come. We deeply appreciate your participation in this historic event,” Rivlin tells the heir to the British throne.
“Anti-Semitism starts with the Jewish people, but that is never where it ends,” Rivlin says during comments about the rise of hatred around the world.
Prince Charles is also slated to meet Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas during his visit.
Putin, Netanyahu give statements ahead of meeting in Jerusalem
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem ahead of a ceremony at Yad Vashem to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz.
“I want to welcome out great friend the president of Russia. Sara and I are happy to invite you to our home in Jerusalem, and to thank you for the strong ties between Israel and Russia that serve our people, our countries and regional peace. Welcome to Jerusalem.”
Putin responds with a short statement.
“Today we remember the victims of the Holocaust,” Putin says. “I thank Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife for their invitation to visit.”
The two are expected to discuss the fate of jailed Israeli-American Naama Issachar as speculation swirls over a possible announcement. Issachar’s mother Yaffa will meet with the two leaders.
Naama Issachar was sentenced by Russia to 7.5 years in prison after less than 10 grams of marijuana was found in her luggage during a layover in a Moscow airport in April. She has denied smuggling drugs, noting she had not sought to enter Russia during the layover on her way to Israel from India, and had no access to her luggage during her brief stay in the Russian airport.
Katz to Putin: Grateful that Red Army liberated my mother from Auschwitz
Foreign Minister Israel Katz greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac at Ben Gurion Airport, tells him his family’s personal story of the liberation of Auschwitz and talks of the close ties between Jerusalem and Moscow.
“I am pleased to welcome you to the State of Israel for an event that symbolizes most of all the special relationship between our two nations. Your visit to Israel will contribute to strengthening the friendship between Russia and Israel and will deepen our relations,” Katz says.
“On a personal note, thanks to the Red Army my mother — who was in Auschwitz — survived, immigrated to Israel and started a family. Thank you.” Katz adds.
The Fifth World Holocaust Forum is taking place at Yad Vashem in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.
Zelensky says he gave Ukraine delegation’s seats at Holocaust event to survivors
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he and others in his delegation will give up their seats so that Holocaust survivors can attend a ceremony at Yad Vashem to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz.
Zelenksy says he will join other events and will also attend meetings in Jerusalem.
“We learnt that many of the Holocaust survivors have not been able to visit the World Holocaust Forum. Our delegation gave them our seats, as many Israeli ministers did,” Zelensky tweets. “These people deserve these honors most of all. We will participate in all events and hold scheduled meetings.”
Army Radio reported last week that only 30 of some 800 seats at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum were reserved for survivors of the Jewish genocide, causing consternation among some uninvited survivors and their families.
In light of the report, Environmental Protection Minister Ze’ev Elkin said he would hand over his invitation to a survivor who wished to attend but was not invited. He called on his fellow ministers to do the same.
