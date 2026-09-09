Syria condemns Netanyahu’s ‘illegal’ entry into its territory

Syria condemns Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s entry into its territory after he visited Israeli troops stationed in southern Syria earlier today, calling the move “provocative and a blatant violation” of its sovereignty.

“The Syrian Arab Republic strongly condemns the illegal entry of Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into Syrian territory and his tour of Mount Hermon, in a provocative move and a blatant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic and of international law,” the foreign ministry says in a statement.