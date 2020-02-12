The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
Foreign Ministry asks Japan to let Israelis off quarantined cruise ship
The Foreign Ministry has asked Japanese authorities that a number of Israelis on a cruise ship quarantined off Japan because of the coronavirus be let off the vessel.
The ministry says it has asked Japan to weigh “other quarantine possibilities,” according to a statement.
“The Israeli embassy in Japan is taking care to ensure that the Israeli citizens are receiving… regular supply of medicine and kosher food,” the ministry says.
The Foreign Ministry is also working to obtain a letter from Japanese authorities allowing the Israelis on board to fly back to Israel when the quarantine period ends. It is believed there are eight to 14 on the ship.
“We’ll make every effort to bring the Israelis on the corona[virus] ship back to Israel, while strictly following the required conditions to protect the public,” Foreign Minister Israel Katz says.
Japan’s health ministry said earlier today that 39 new cases of the Wuhan virus were confirmed on the ship, bringing the total to 174.
US ambassador plants tree at official Jerusalem residence for Tu Bishvat
US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman plants a tree at his official residence in Jerusalem, with KKL-JNF calling it the first tree to be planted at the US embassy in the city.
Friedman plants the tree in honor of the Jewish holiday of Tu Bishvat, which was on Monday.
“In commemoration of Tu Bishvat, the ‘New Year of the Trees’ and a day of ecological awareness, we plant, together, an olive tree which like our presence in the Holy City, is strengthening,” Friedman is quoted as saying in a statement from KKL-JNF.
“Just like the tree, may our relationship with Israel grow bigger and stronger,” he adds.
Syria says threats show Erdogan ‘disconnected from reality’
DAMASCUS, Syria — The Syrian government describes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as “disconnected from reality” after he threatened to attack regime forces “everywhere” in Syria.
“The head of the Turkish regime comes with empty… statements only issued by a person disconnected from reality,” state news agency SANA quotes a source at the foreign ministry as saying today.
— AFP
Mumbai attack mastermind jailed in Pakistan on terror charges, lawyer says
LAHORE, Pakistan — The alleged mastermind of a deadly attack on India’s financial capital over a decade ago has been sentenced to jail in Pakistan for nearly six years on separate terror charges, his lawyer says today.
Hafiz Saeed is found guilty of “being part of a banned terrorist outfit” and “having illegal property,” his lawyer Imran Gill tells AFP.
He is wanted in India for allegedly planning a shocking 2008 attack in Mumbai, when 10 Islamist militants armed with assault rifles, hand grenades and other explosives killed 166 people and injured hundreds more on a three-day rampage. Among those killed were six Israelis at Mumbai’s Chabad center.
Lawyer Imran gill gave no details about Saeed’s conviction apart from saying he would be kept in prison in the eastern city of Lahore.
The firebrand cleric — declared a global terrorist by the United States and United Nations, and with a $10 million bounty on his head — is the leader of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa Islamist charity.
Its militant wing Lashkar-e-Taiba is believed by Washington and Delhi to be responsible for the Mumbai attacks.
Saeed has denied involvement, but has spent years in and out of varying forms of detention in Pakistan, sometimes under house arrest, on various charges.
For the most part he has been free to move at will around the country, enraging India which has repeatedly called for his prosecution.
— with AFP
Iranian minister apologizes over mock spacesuit post
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s information minister apologizes today for posting a photo on Twitter of what appeared to be a Halloween-type costume representing a spacesuit, in an effort to promote the idea of a manned space program for his country.
The official IRNA news agency quotes Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, Iran’s information and communications technology minister, as saying his department’s advertising team “undeniably made a mistake in choosing the image” and expressed his apologies to “the people and space scientists” of Iran.
The photo, posted on Jahromi’s Twitter account and depicting what looks like costume of a spacesuit with an Iranian flag sowed on the front, caused a stir on social media, with many Iranians turning to sarcasm and commenting about the fake spacesuit. After his apology, Jahromi removes the photo from his account.
The timing of the minister’s faux pas is also unfortunate. An Iranian rocket failed to put a satellite into orbit on Sunday, the latest setback for a program the US claims helps Tehran advance its ballistic missile program.
The attempted launch followed two failed launches last year, of the Payam and Doosti satellites, as well as a launchpad rocket explosion in August. Also, a fire at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in February 2019 killed three researchers, authorities said at the time.
— AP
French academic jailed in Iran ends hunger strike
TEHRAN, Iran — French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, jailed in Iran since June, ended a six-week hunger strike today, according to her lawyer.
“Adelkhah responded to a written request from civil and political activists and ended her hunger strike at midday today,” lawyer Said Dehghan tells AFP.
Dehghan expresses relief that Adelkhah had ended the hunger strike that she began on December 24, but says she remained fragile.
“Her mental and physical condition is not good, she has been weakened,” he says. “Her voice was difficult to hear and she has difficulty walking.”
Adelkhah, a specialist in Shiite Islam and a research director at Sciences Po University in Paris, is in Evin prison in Tehran as she awaits her trial.
Adelkhah’s French colleague Roland Marchal was arrested while visiting her, according to Dehghan, who represents both academics.
Their case has raised tensions between Iran and France, which has called for them to be released as a “gesture” of goodwill.
Iran has repeatedly criticized France for what it calls its “interference” in the case.
The Islamic Republic does not recognize dual nationality.
— AFP
US forces clash with regime loyalists in northeast Syria
BEIRUT — US troops in northeast Syria confront regime loyalists with an airstrike and live fire after one of their patrols came under attack near the city of Qamishli, a war monitor says.
American forces killed one regime loyalist in the rare clash in the regime-held village of Khirbet Amo, east of Qamishli, says the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and an AFP correspondent in the area.
US warplanes launched one strike before the confrontation ended with the American convoy pulling out of the area, the monitor and the correspondent says.
— AFP
