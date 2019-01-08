Syrian Kurds ‘ready to fight Turkey’

ANKARA, Turkey — A top Syrian Kurdish official says his fighters are prepared to confront Turkish forces if they enter northeastern Syria.

Shahoz Hasan, co-chair of the largest Kurdish group in Syria, the Democratic Union Party, or PYD, says it’s clear from Ankara’s latest statements that Turkey has a plan to enter northeastern Syria.

He says: “We will be ready.”

Hasan speaks to The Associated Press as White House national security adviser John Bolton is in Turkey to negotiate the fate of America’s Kurdish allies amid a planned US troop withdrawal from Syria.

Shortly after Bolton’s meetings and in an apparent snub to the US diplomatic push, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Ankara’s preparations for a new military offensive against terror groups in Syria are “to a large extent” complete.

— AP