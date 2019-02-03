Taking off for UAE, Pope Francis calls for relief in Yemen

Former defense minister Avigdor Liberman calls for Israel to again carry out targeted killings of Palestinian terror leaders, after video is released showing a sniper attack on an Israeli officer along the Gaza border.

“Everyone knows who in Gaza gave the order to fire at the officer. We must stop capitulating to terror and return to a policy of targeted killings,” Liberman, who heads the right-wing Yisrael Beytenu party, writes on Twitter.

His tweet comes after a news outlet affiliated with Lebanon’s Hezbollah released video from January of an Israeli officer being shot in the helmet by a Palestinian sniper in Gaza. Palestinian Islamic Jihad confirmed to Al-Mayadeen that its military wing was being the attack.

Liberman resigned as defense minister in November in protest of a ceasefire agreement to end a major flareup between Israel and Gaza-based terror groups.