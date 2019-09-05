Three senior Zehut officials endorse Shaked’s Yamina

Three senior officials from Moshe Feiglin’s Zehut party officially endorse Ayelet Shaked’s Yamina faction for the upcoming elections.

In a press conference, Gilad Alper, Libby Molad and Refael Minnes announce their decision and call on other party members to vote for the right-wing slate on September 17.

Yamina’s No. 2, Naftali Bennett, says he’s “proud that we are embarking on a journey together for freedom in Israel.”

בחודש האחרון זכיתי להכיר לעומק את גלעד אלפר, ליבי מולד, רפאל מינס וטובה אבן חן, בסדרת מפגשי עומק. אנשים מיוחדים, חכמים, אידיאליסטים למען חירות האדם וכלכלה חופשית בישראל. אפילו פעם אחת הם לא ביקשו ג׳וב או הטבה אישית. רק התמקדו בכיצד ניישם באופן מעשי את רעיונותיהם. זכינו!🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/pkX3LyP1cq — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) September 5, 2019

The move by the Zehut lawmakers comes after Feiglin last week re-joined Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party for the September vote in exchange for a ministerial post in the next government.