Top commander in Iran’s Quds Force, close to Soleimani, killed in Aleppo battle
A top commander in Iran’s Quds Force who was close to its slain leader Qassem Soleimani has died in battle in Syria, according to multiple reports in Iranian and Arab media.
Asghar Pashapour, a senior member of the Revolutionary Guards’ extraterritorial force, was killed Sunday in battle with Syrian opposition forces in Aleppo, the reports say.
He is said to have been at the forefront of the Quds Force’s operations against rebels in Syria, and in support of President Bashar Assad.
Asghar Pashapour, an IRGC officer, said to have been one of the early aides to Soleimani in Syria, was killed in the Aleppo countryside. There's also been a small trickle of Hezbollah casualties in recent days in Idlib. https://t.co/ZNsLliOQmk pic.twitter.com/HgXKIZGphM
— Tony Badran (@AcrossTheBay) February 3, 2020
Families of victims of Tzafit stream disaster sue academy, state for damages
The families of the victims of the Tzafit stream disaster, in which 10 teenagers in a pre-military academy lost their lives in a flash flood, are suing the school and the state for their loved ones’ deaths.
The lawsuit filed at the Lod District Court demands compensation from Bnei Zion Academy, the Education Ministry and Defense Ministry for their parts in the tragedy.
The families did not cite a figure they desire from the defendants, saying they are leaving the decision up to the court.
In October the academy’s ex-director Yuval Kahan and ex-counselor Aviv Bardichev were charged with 10 counts each of negligent homicide, for organizing the ill-advised hike to the Tzafit stream in April 2018 during flooding despite receiving multiple warnings of the danger of such an exploit.
Likud blasted for photoshopped skullcaps on heads of soldiers in campaign photo
Likud is taking flak for a campaign image that photoshopped skullcaps onto the heads of Israeli soldiers in a famous historic photo.
The symbolic photo, known as “The Ink Flag,” shows Avaraham Adan, later a major general, climbing an improvised Israeli flag after a victory in the Eilat area during Israel’s Independence War.
Likud’s image put a blue and white yarmulke on Adan’s head as well as on that of an onlooker. “We’re always proud of you,” it says. “Likud — home of the religious Zionists.”
דגל הדיו של הליכוד | נטע דור, ביתו של האלוף ברן שהודבקה לראשו כיפה, ל-@YaelDan1: "שמעתי על חיים לאחר המוות, אבל לא על חזרה בתשובה"
(צילום: מיכה פרי) pic.twitter.com/9cTgJnBKbd
— גלצ (@GLZRadio) February 3, 2020
Adan’s daughter Netta Dor tells Army Radio: “I’ve heard of life after death but not of conversion.” She adds: “Perhaps that side [the religious] feels a bit left out of the formation of the state. Now that we’ve finished other annexations, maybe we’re annexing parts of history too.”
Minister appoints new police investigations, anti-corruption chiefs
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan appoints new top police commanders, including in the Investigations Division and the Lahav 433 anti-corruption unit.
Yigal Ben Shalom will head the Investigations and Intelligence Division; Motti Levi will lead Lahav 433; and Alon Aryeh will command the Traffic Division.
Lahav 433 is the unit chiefly behind the investigation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in three corruption cases.
Yad Vashem apologizes for distortions favoring Russia at Holocaust forum
Yad Vashem is apologizing for “inaccuracies” and “partial” facts presented at last month’s World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, after being criticized for overly emphasizing Russia’s role in ending the war and avoiding information Moscow finds unpalatable, Haaretz reports.
Videos presented at the ceremony attended by dozens of world leaders, among them Russian President Vladimir Putin, focused almost exclusively on the Soviet Union’s role in defeating the Nazis while downplaying the role of America, Britain and other countries, the report said.
They also failed to mention Joseph Stalin’s deal with Adolf Hitler in the Molotov–Ribbentrop Pact that preceded the war, Russia’s occupation of parts of Poland and other facts uncomfortable to Moscow.
The events of the Forum have been widely criticized as overly fawning toward Putin.
“Sadly, videos at the event, and particularly the one intended to summarize key points of World War II and the Holocaust, included inaccuracies and a partial portrayal of historical facts that created an unbalanced impression,” the Holocaust memorial museum tells the paper. “The videos… do not portray the complicated picture.”
Boris Johnson says will change handling of release of convicted terrorists
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says plans will be announced later today to change the system on handling the release of convicted terrorists, after a terror convict released early stabbed two people in London yesterday.
He had previously promised such changes following the London Bridge attack in November, which was also carried out by a convicted terrorist who was freed early.
“What was he doing out on automatic early release and why was there no system of scrutiny, no parole system to check whether he was really a suitable candidate?” he tells reporters.
“Looking at the problems we have with re-educating and reclaiming and rehabilitating people who succumb to Islamism, it’s very, very hard and very tough — and it can happen that the instances of success are really very few.
“My anxiety is that we do not want to get back to a system where you have a lot of very, very, laborious surveillance by our hard-pushed security services…. when a custodial version might be better.”
— AFP
Prime minister arrives in Uganda for lightning visit
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives in Entebbe, Uganda, for a one-day visit.
He says that he hopes to strengthen ties with Uganda, “and I hope that at the end of today, we will have very good news for Israel.”
In Entebbe, Netanyahu is set to meet with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, as well as with what Israeli officials called “regional leaders.” The military censor prohibited the publication of more details about the scheduled meetings, lest they be canceled at the last minute.
— Raphael Ahren
EU top diplomat holds talks in Iran ‘to de-escalate tensions’
Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell is holding talks in the Iranian capital on a mission aimed at lowering tensions over the Islamic republic’s nuclear program.
Borrell’s trip, his first to Iran since taking office, follows a spike in tensions between arch foes Washington and Tehran following the January 3 assassination in Baghdad of a top Iranian general in a US drone strike.
The two-day visit opens with a meeting with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, ahead of talks with President Hassan Rouhani and parliament speaker Ali Larijani.
— AFP
Pan-Islamic body OIC rejects Trump’s Mideast plan
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) rejects US President Donald Trump’s plan for the Middle East, calling on its 57 member states not to help implement it.
The pan-Islamic body, which represents more than 1.5 billion Muslims worldwide, “rejects this US-Israeli plan, as it does not meet the minimum aspirations and legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, and contradicts the terms of reference of the peace process,” it says in a statement.
It calls on “all member states not [to] deal with this plan or cooperate with the US Administration efforts to enforce it in any way or form.”
— AFP
Islamic State claims responsibility for London stabbing attack
The Islamic State’s propaganda arm is claiming responsibility for yesterday’s terror incident in London, in which Sudesh Amman stabbed and injured two people.
It says Amman, 20, was one of its fighters.
“The attacker in the Streatham area in south London yesterday is an IS fighter, and he carried out the attack in response to a call to target nationals” of countries belonging to the global anti-IS coalition, the terror group said in a statement released through the Telegram messaging application.
Amman, who was wearing a fake suicide vest, was shot on a busy road in south London on Sunday after what police said was an “Islamist-related” incident.
Amman was recently given early release from prison after serving part of his sentence for terror offenses.
He had been jailed for three years and four months in December 2018 for 13 offenses. He had been arrested in London in May 2018 on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack.
— AFP
