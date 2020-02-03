Top commander in Iran’s Quds Force, close to Soleimani, killed in Aleppo battle

A top commander in Iran’s Quds Force who was close to its slain leader Qassem Soleimani has died in battle in Syria, according to multiple reports in Iranian and Arab media.

Asghar Pashapour, a senior member of the Revolutionary Guards’ extraterritorial force, was killed Sunday in battle with Syrian opposition forces in Aleppo, the reports say.

He is said to have been at the forefront of the Quds Force’s operations against rebels in Syria, and in support of President Bashar Assad.