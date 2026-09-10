Top Palestinian official says PA legislative election will be delayed

A top Palestinian official says the Palestinian Authority legislative election due to be held in late November won’t take place on time, calling for a presidential election first instead.
“There will be no elections… We will proceed to elections after holding a comprehensive Palestinian national dialogue to reach consensus on the mechanisms for conducting them,” Fatah secretary-general Jibril Rajoub tells reporters in Ramallah.
Rajoub, from the dominant Fatah party of 90-year-old PA President Mahmoud Abbas, says holding presidential elections first “would solve a large part of the problem.”
“They are easier, less costly and can be held through consensus,” he says.
The last legislative election in the Palestinian territories was held in 2006, when Hamas won. As a result, the Palestinian Legislative Council, which is the PA’s parliament, has not met since 2007.
Abbas won the last Palestinian presidential election in 2005, and his term should have expired in 2009, but he stayed on and his since ruled by decree.
A Palestinian legislative election was due to take place on November 28.
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