Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 10, 2026

Top Palestinian official says PA legislative election will be delayed

By AFP Today, 4:41 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Jibril Rajoub arrives to attend a football match between Jabal Al-Mukaber and Shabab Al-Khalil teams during the “Thousand Martyrs’ Cup” tournament at the Faisal Al-Husseini International Stadium in the West Bank city of Al-Ram, September 4, 2026. (AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP)
Jibril Rajoub arrives to attend a football match between Jabal Al-Mukaber and Shabab Al-Khalil teams during the “Thousand Martyrs’ Cup” tournament at the Faisal Al-Husseini International Stadium in the West Bank city of Al-Ram, September 4, 2026. (AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP)

A top Palestinian official says the Palestinian Authority legislative election due to be held in late November won’t take place on time, calling for a presidential election first instead.

“There will be no elections… We will proceed to elections after holding a comprehensive Palestinian national dialogue to reach consensus on the mechanisms for conducting them,” Fatah secretary-general Jibril Rajoub tells reporters in Ramallah.

Rajoub, from the dominant Fatah party of 90-year-old PA President Mahmoud Abbas, says holding presidential elections first “would solve a large part of the problem.”

“They are easier, less costly and can be held through consensus,” he says.

The last legislative election in the Palestinian territories was held in 2006, when Hamas won. As a result, the Palestinian Legislative Council, which is the PA’s parliament, has not met since 2007.

Abbas won the last Palestinian presidential election in 2005, and his term should have expired in 2009, but he stayed on and his since ruled by decree.

A Palestinian legislative election was due to take place on November 28.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.