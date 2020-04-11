Treasury sources: Unemployment to stay above 400,000 once closures lifted

Over 400,000 people out of the approximately 1 million people who have been laid off or placed on unpaid leave due to the coronavirus crisis will remain unemployed even after the closure is lifted, sources in the Finance Ministry tell Channel 1.

Some 25% of Israelis are currently unemployed, up from just under 4% before the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the report, a further three weeks of closure will increase the state budget deficit to 11% of GDP.