Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Trump administration plans $2.8 billion munitions sale to Israel, sources say

By Reuters and ToI Staff Today, 9:43 pm
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US President Donald Trump leaves after visiting Ireland’s President Catherine Connolly at Aras an Uachtarain in Dublin, Ireland, on September 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
US President Donald Trump leaves after visiting Ireland’s President Catherine Connolly at Aras an Uachtarain in Dublin, Ireland, on September 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

President Donald Trump’s administration is planning to sell to Israel a munitions package worth $2.8 billion, which will include tens of thousands of highly destructive 2,000-pound bombs, according to a US official familiar with the sale.

The planned sale, which has been informally communicated to relevant congressional committees that weigh in on large arms sales, includes 20,000 MK 84s and 20,000 BLU-117s, the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, says.

News of the package was first reported by the Washington Post.

The State Department and the Israeli embassy do not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US public support for Israel has fallen amid the Gaza war, which was launched with the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, invasion of Israel.

The 2,000-pound bombs have been regularly used by Israel in Gaza as well as in Lebanon, drawing scrutiny from rights experts. Former US president Joe Biden paused a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel in 2024.

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