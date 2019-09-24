Trump at UN pushes for ‘balanced trade,’ bashes China

Trump touts his withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

He accuses Tehran of a “fanatical quest for nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them. we must never allow this to happen.”

He says that unless it changes its ways, “sanctions will not be lifted, they will be tightened.”

“The regimes record of death and destruction is well known to us all.”

He accuses the country of “monstrous anti-Semitism.”

“The United States does not seek conflict with any other nation. But I will never fail to defend America’s interests.” he says.