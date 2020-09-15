Trump: Normalization deals will push Palestinians to negotiate

Trump, speaking to Fox News ahead of the peace deals signing ceremony, says the normalization agreements will put pressure on the Palestinians to also come to the negotiating table or they would be “left out in the cold.”

“We’re going to have a lot of other countries joining us very soon,” Trump says. “And the Palestinians will ultimately come in too.

“And you’re going to have peace in the Middle East without being stupid and shooting everybody, and killing everybody, and having blood all over the sand.”

— AFP