Trump orders National Guard’s withdrawal from Washington

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issues a stern warning against what he calls a “serious slackening in keeping rules” aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, saying that Israel is still at grave risk from the pandemic and imploring the public to do more to contain the country’s resurgent outbreak.

“As I keep saying: the virus is here. It is neither my imagination nor anyone else’s. Countries that have underestimated the danger of the epidemic and have adopted very lenient, very liberal policies have realized that there is no choice but to take steps and restrictions that we have taken at the outset, after they have seen thousands of dead,” he says at a cabinet meeting, noting that the virus has claimed some 400,000 lives globally and is seeing a resurgence in some Middle Eastern countries where it was thought to be under control.

“Anyone who says that there was no danger in the first place or that there is now no danger, is misleading the public and encouraging behavior that endangers public health and the lives of many,” the prime minister seethes. “Part of the clear increase that we have seen in the last eight days in the rate of infection in Israel is due, as was expected, to the easing of restrictions we have made in order to open our economy. But some also stems significantly from a serious slackening in keeping the rules on masks, social distancing and hygiene.”

