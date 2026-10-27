Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Turnout at 55.7% as of 4 p.m., up 8 percentage points from same time in 2022 and highest ever recorded

Today, 5:05 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
A Border Police officer casts her ballot at a school serving as a polling station during the Knesset election in Jerusalem, October 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
A Border Police officer casts her ballot at a school serving as a polling station during the Knesset election in Jerusalem, October 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Voter turnout stood at 55.7% as of 4 p.m., according to the Central Elections Committee, up from 47.5% at the same time in the 2022 election.

It is the highest turnout ever recorded at this hour. Hourly figures have been measured since 1973.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.