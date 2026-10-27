Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Turnout at 55.7% as of 4 p.m., up 8 percentage points from same time in 2022 and highest ever recorded
Voter turnout stood at 55.7% as of 4 p.m., according to the Central Elections Committee, up from 47.5% at the same time in the 2022 election.
It is the highest turnout ever recorded at this hour. Hourly figures have been measured since 1973.
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