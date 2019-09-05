UK government schedules new vote for Monday on snap election

The British government says it will try again next week to trigger an election after its first attempt was rejected by Parliament.

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg says a vote will be held Monday on a motion calling for a snap poll.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to hold an election to break the country’s Brexit impasse. But opposition lawmakers are refusing to support him unless he lifts his threat to take Britain out of the EU on October 31 without a divorce agreement.

Parliament is currently passing a law that would compel the government to seek a delay to Brexit rather than crash out on Halloween. The opposition Labour Party says once the bill becomes law — expected to happen Monday — the party will agree to a new election.

— AP