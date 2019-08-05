UK says joining US in ‘maritime security mission’ in Gulf

Britain says it will join the United States in an “international maritime security mission” to protect merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tension with Iran.

The move follows a spate of incidents — including the seizure of ships — involving Iran and Western powers, in particular Britain and the US, centered on the vital Gulf thoroughfare.

“This deployment will reinforce security and provide reassurance for shipping,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says in a statement.

“Our aim is to build the broadest international support to uphold freedom of navigation in the region, as protected under international law.”

— AFP