UN chief warns psychological suffering from virus is growing
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges governments, civil society and health authorities to urgently address mental health needs arising from the coronavirus pandemic, warning that psychological suffering is increasing.
The UN chief says in a video message launching a policy briefing that “after decades of neglect and under-investment in mental health services, the COVID-19 pandemic is now hitting families and communities with additional mental stress.”
He points to “grief at the loss of loved ones, shock at the loss of jobs, isolation and restrictions on movement, difficult family dynamics, and uncertainty and fear for the future.”
— AP
Bennett: PM chose to get rid of Yamina, we go to opposition without hesitation
Yamina chief Naftali Bennett says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “has chosen to get rid of Yamina, which served as his national backbone.”
Ina Facebook post after the collapse of negotiations with Likud, he claims Netanyahu has chosen “a path that is not right-wing. A path without sovereignty, without governance, without a national posture.”
He asserts he did not seek power in his coalition talks with Likud, but rather “to have influence.” But he says the prime minister “communicated with us only through video clips and tweets.”
Netanyahu “needs a strong national compass, but doesn’t really like having one.”
Yamina is “going to the opposition without hesitation,” he says. “We’ll be a straightforward, matter-of-fact right-wing. We’ll be critical when we need to, supportive when we need to.”
US military offers condolences for Iranian friendly fire accident that killed 19
The US military offers condolences to Iran over a friendly fire incident in the Islamic Republic that killed 19 of its troops, identifying the weapon used in the incident as an anti-ship cruise missile.
Iranian authorities on Monday said that a missile struck the Iranian navy vessel Konarak near the port of Jask, some 1,270 kilometers (790 miles) southeast of Tehran in the Gulf of Oman. Authorities said the Konarak was too close to a target and was accidentally hit Sunday in an incident that also wounded 15 troops.
In a statement, Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for the US Central Command, says the force offers “our sincere condolences to the Iranian people for the tragic loss of life.”
However, Urban also criticizes the training for taking place so close to the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all oil passes.
“We are troubled that this mishap occurred in such close proximity to a high-traffic international shipping lane and at a time when most of the region’s focus is on the fight against COVID-19,” he says.
— AP
Ya’alon says attacks on Mandelblit come ‘from Netanyahu emissaries’
Responding to the recent death threats against Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, Yesh Atid-Telem’s Moshe Ya’alon says such attacks originate with emissaries of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
It is not clear whether he is claiming the death threats themselves came from the prime minister’s associates.
“We’ve become used to hearing that the attorney general is under attack,” he tells Army Radio. “It’s obvious that it is by Netanyahu’s emissaries.”
He adds: “I know the people who attack Mandelblit. The one allegedly nurturing them is Netanyahu.”
Pompeo didn’t fly halfway around world to talk annexation, US officials say
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not fly “halfway around the world to talk about annexation,” senior US officials say.
The officials, speaking anonymously during a State Department briefing, says the issue was not “the top line in Pompeo’s talks” and the new government “has various strands… it’s going to take them a while to come together with what they’re going to do.”
They say the talks focused on other “major priorities” including the Iranian threat, which is “actually severe and getting worse on some fronts,” the coronavirus crisis and “how we can cooperate on the things we can do regionally together.”
Another central topic was and Washington’s concerns over Israel’s relationship with China. “The Secretary doesn’t have a problem with people having relationships with China but… COVID sort of highlights the dangers of dealing with states that are not transparent, that don’t have fair trade practices.”
The officials say China’s strategic investment around the world is a major issue of concern. “There is no such thing as a privately owned, independent company in China,” he notes.
Orly Levy-Abekasis signs coalition deal with Likud, will be made minister
Gesher’s Orly Levy-Abekasis signs a coalition deal with the Likud party, cementing her position in Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc in the new government.
Levy-Abekasis will have a new portfolio created for her and will serve as the “Social Strengthening and Advancement Minister.”
That is not the official English name, mind you, which we don’t yet have, but a loose translation of the original Hebrew.
US immunologist warns of ‘darkest winter’ if virus rebounds
America faces the “darkest winter in modern history” unless leaders act decisively to prevent a rebound of the coronavirus, says a government whistleblower who alleges he was ousted from his job after warning the Trump administration to prepare for the pandemic.
Immunologist Dr. Rick Bright makes his sobering prediction in testimony prepared for his appearance Thursday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
“Our window of opportunity is closing,” Bright says in his prepared testimony posted on the House committee website. “If we fail to develop a national coordinated response, based in science, I fear the pandemic will get far worse and be prolonged, causing unprecedented illness and fatalities.”
— AP
