Up to 20 worshipers allowed in a synagogue under new emergency regulations

Police will not take action against individuals outside of their homes in violation of new emergency regulations meant to contain the coronavirus, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

Only those breaking quarantine or refusing to disperse a group of over 10 people could face punishment.

Synagogues will be exempt from a ban on gatherings of over 10 people in synagogues, with up to 20 people allowed in a house of worship at a time, according to the broadcaster.

Police action will also not be taken against synagogues.