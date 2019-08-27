US judge to allow Epstein accusers to speak at hearing

NEW YORK — A federal judge in New York is giving Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers a chance to speak at a hearing involving the late financier’s sex trafficking case.

US District Judge Richard Berman says at the hearing this morning that Epstein’s August 10 suicide was a “stunning turn of events.”

He says accusers have been included in the hearing “because of their relevant experiences.”

Up to 30 women were expected to address the court along with prosecutors and Epstein lawyers.

Epstein had pleaded not guilty to charges he sex trafficked women in the early 2000s.

— AP