US plan rules out Palestinian ‘right of return,’ sets out 3 options for refugees

The US peace proposal rules out the Palestinian “right of return,” and sets out three options to solve issue of Palestinian refugees.

It says “proposals that demand that the State of Israel agree to take in Palestinian refugees, or that promise tens of billions of dollars in compensation for the refugees, have never been realistic.” It says refugees “have been treated as pawns in the broader Middle East chessboard.”

It offers three options for refugees who want a permanent place of residence:

1. Absorption into the State of Palestine.

2. Local integration in current host countries (subject to those countries’ consent).

3. The acceptance of 5,000 refugees each year, for up to 10 years (50,000 total refugees), in individual Organization of Islamic Cooperation member countries who agree to participate.