US slaps new sanctions on networks aiding Hezbollah and other Iranian proxies

The US government announces new sanctions against firms and individuals it says are aiding Hezbollah and other Iranian proxies in the Middle East as it intensifies its campaign to isolate Iran economically.

The latest sanctions are part of the Treasury Department’s “Operation Economic Outcast,” first announced August 24, which aims to cut off the revenues that Tehran is using to fund the war, build missiles, conduct cyberattacks and support the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC.

Today’s actions by the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control hit entities and individuals in Iraq, Lebanon and Turkey that Washington says supported Kata’ib Hezbollah, an Iraqi Shia paramilitary group under the command of the IRGC, and Hezbollah.

“Operation Economic Outcast is targeting those who continue to stand with the failing Iranian regime,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says in a statement. “Whether they finance terror, launder money, or help Iran evade sanctions, we will find them, cut them off from the US financial system, and dismantle the networks keeping the regime afloat.”