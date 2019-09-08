US-Taliban talks appear stopped for now, Afghan government says

A startled Afghan government says it believes US-Taliban negotiations on ending America’s longest war will not continue “at this stage” after US President Donald Trump said he canceled a secret weekend meeting at Camp David with Taliban and Afghan leaders and called off talks with the insurgent group.

Trump in a series of tweets cited a bombing in the past week in Kabul that killed 12 people, including a US soldier.

Trump’s announcement Saturday evening was surprising because it would mean that the president had been ready to host members of the Taliban at the presidential retreat in Maryland just days before the anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks. More than 2,400 US troops have been killed since the US invaded Afghanistan to go after the Taliban, which were harboring al-Qaeda leaders responsible for 9/11.

