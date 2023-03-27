Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, March 26, 2023
Workers begin to clear debris from Tel Aviv highway after mass protest
Workers begin to clear debris from Tel Aviv’s Ayalon Highway after a mass protest kept the central thoroughfare closed in both directions for five hours.
The workers are removing obstacles including metal barriers, the remains of bonfires, and other objects.
They say the work to clear the road will take hours and they hope to have it open to traffic by the morning.
Police say stones and other objects thrown by protesters injured three officers while they were clearing the highway.