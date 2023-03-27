Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, March 26, 2023

Workers begin to clear debris from Tel Aviv highway after mass protest

27 March 2023, 4:29 am Edit
Protesters block the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv during a demonstrations against the government's planned judicial overhaul on March 26, 2023. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)
Workers begin to clear debris from Tel Aviv’s Ayalon Highway after a mass protest kept the central thoroughfare closed in both directions for five hours.

The workers are removing obstacles including metal barriers, the remains of bonfires, and other objects.

They say the work to clear the road will take hours and they hope to have it open to traffic by the morning.

Police say stones and other objects thrown by protesters injured three officers while they were clearing the highway.

