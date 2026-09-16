Yemen’s Houthis claim it’s a ‘worn-out lie’ that they launched drone at Mecca
A Houthi official rejects the Saudi-led coalition’s report that it had shot down a drone from the rebels heading towards Mecca, the holiest city in Islam.
“The claims about targeting Mecca are a worn-out lie that has been used before and no longer fools anyone,” Hazem al-Assad from the Houthis’ politburo writes on X.
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