Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Yemen’s Houthis claim it’s a ‘worn-out lie’ that they launched drone at Mecca

By AFP Today, 4:05 am
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A Houthi official rejects the Saudi-led coalition’s report that it had shot down a drone from the rebels heading towards Mecca, the holiest city in Islam.

“The claims about targeting Mecca are a worn-out lie that has been used before and no longer fools anyone,” Hazem al-Assad from the Houthis’ politburo writes on X.

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