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Yemen’s Houthis say they shot down a Saudi fighter jet

By AFP Today, 9:08 am
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Yemen’s Houthis say they shot down a Saudi fighter jet, claiming a locally made munition was used to target the warplane.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces, with Allah’s aid and grace, succeeded in shooting down a Saudi F15 fighter jet while it was carrying out hostile operations in support of its military mobilizations in the airspace of Marib province, using a locally made air-to-air missile,” a spokesman for the Houthis says on social media, while accusing Saudi Arabia of launching 450 strikes.

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