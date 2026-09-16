Yemen’s Houthis say they shot down a Saudi fighter jet
Yemen’s Houthis say they shot down a Saudi fighter jet, claiming a locally made munition was used to target the warplane.
“The Yemeni Armed Forces, with Allah’s aid and grace, succeeded in shooting down a Saudi F15 fighter jet while it was carrying out hostile operations in support of its military mobilizations in the airspace of Marib province, using a locally made air-to-air missile,” a spokesman for the Houthis says on social media, while accusing Saudi Arabia of launching 450 strikes.
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