London comic Rachel Creeger brings her Jewish mom act to Israel

London’s “Nice Jewish Girl,” comedian Rachel Creeger, is making her way to Israel from March 27 through April 1 for five performances of her show, “It’s No Job for a Nice Jewish Girl.”

“It’ll be fun to be in front of an audience that knows what chulent is,” joked Creeger.

It’s Creeger’s first time performing in Israel, after repeated requests for her to come and perform her particular brand of British Jewish humor for local audiences.

She’s been working the mike regularly for the last two and a half years, which was when this religiously observant mom first decided to start performing more consistently, after running Comedy Upstairs at the Adam & Eve!, a London club.

Before then, she had performed only intermittently, filling in for comics, or introducing them onstage.

“I didn’t want to be away from home so much, out in the evenings,” said Creeger. “It’s counterintuitive for a Jewish mother to be out every week at dinner time.”

Now Creeger calls herself an observational comic, who does a lot of interactive work with the audience.

“It always has a Jewish context, because it’s inherently about who you are,” she said. “Then I got advice that it’s good to embrace what is different about me, it’s something unique about me. Stuff about my real Jewish life.”

Creeger has toured around the UK with her show, and performed it twice at Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

“It’s probably been seen by 5,000 people, and 3,000 to 4,000 of those in the audience were not Jewish,” she said. “The stories are relatable. It’s about family, about growing up.”

Creeger will be accompanied on her Israel tour by Philip Simon, a writer for BBC TV and Radio and winner of UK Jewish Comedian of the Year.

Tickets for Creeger’s Israel shows can be purchased online.