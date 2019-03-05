London police open terror probe after three small bombs found

LONDON — Britain’s counterterrorism police are investigating after three padded mailing bags with what appears to be small explosive devices inside were found Tuesday in London.

Police said smaller bags inside the mailers enclosed the devices that “appear capable of igniting an initially small fire when opened.”

Officials say the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command “is treating the incidents as a linked series and is keeping an open mind regarding motives.”

One mailer was found near Heathrow Airport. A building was evacuated as a precaution after the package was opened and part of it burned.

We're treating the incidents as a linked series & keeping an open mind regarding motives. Flights at Heathrow & City Airport have not been effected. Train services at Waterloo Station continue to operate. As a precaution, some DLR services were suspended but now fully operational — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 5, 2019

Officials say the building is not at the airport and flights were not affected. There were no injuries.

Another mailer turned up near City Airport, and the third in the mail room at Waterloo Station. The package at the rail station was not opened.

London police advised transport hubs across London to be vigilant for and report suspicious packages and said no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.