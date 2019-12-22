Man arrested for setting fire to Yeshiva U. dorm with Hanukkah matches

A man was arrested and accused of setting fire to a Yeshiva University dormitory using matches set out for Hanukkah on Friday, authorities in New York said.

Peter Weyand, 33, is suspected of setting three fires in the Schottenstein Residence Hall dormitory in Midtown Manhattan as students slept, New York’s Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said in a statement.

Firefighters responded within five minutes and there were no injuries in the fires, he said.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Surveillance video released by the fire department shows the suspect kicking in a glass door to break into the building at about 3:50 a.m. Friday. The department said Weyand used matches that had been set out for lighting Hanukkah candles.

FDNY Fire Marshals have arrested Peter Weyand, age 33, for breaking into the Yeshiva University Schottenstein Residence and using matches intended for a Chanukah menorah to set three separate fires in the building. Read more: https://t.co/Rfn0aYyFZP pic.twitter.com/bQMlxzlJTX — FDNY (@FDNY) December 20, 2019

“Attacking any religious institution is a serious crime and we have zero tolerance for acts of arson in this city. Thanks to the thorough investigative work of our Fire Marshals, a dangerous individual has been quickly apprehended,” Nigro said.

Weyand is being charged with arson, burglary with criminal intent, reckless endangerment of property, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and aggravated harassment, the fire commissioner said.

Authorities did not indicate if there was any hate crime motive in the incident.

The Schottenstein Residence primarily houses female students of Yeshiva’s Stern College for Women.

Hanukkah begins on Sunday evening.