Man killed in Beit Shemesh as rash of road fatalities persists

A man was killed when his car slammed into a parked bus in the central city of Beit Shemesh early Sunday, bringing the death toll in a rash of fatal crashes to nine victims.

The man, in his early 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to medics. Two others were hospitalized with light injuries.

The collision occurred at around 1 a.m. Sunday on Rashi Street in the hilly city located between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

The fatality brought the number of people killed in vehicular incidents over the weekend to nine, with another 201 hurt, including three with life-threatening injuries, according to figures tweeted by a Magen David Adom spokesman.

Hours earlier, two men in their 20s were killed when their vehicle hit another car and flipped over outside Acre in northern Israel.

Saturday also saw a woman killed when her car collided with a bus outside Haifa, and a Taibe man killed when his tractor flipped over, crushing him.

On Friday, two teens were killed in separate incidents when they were hit by cars while riding electric vehicles. The same day, a Jerusalem motorcyclist was killed in a crash and a man was struck and killed in a hit and run on the Ayalon freeway when he exited his vehicle to check a problem with his engine.

According to official figures, 275 people have been killed in traffic incidents this year, 38 more than at the same time last year.

The spate of crashes occurred as the country was hit by stormy weather, flooding roads and knocking out power to several areas, though it was unclear if the weather played any role in the collisions.