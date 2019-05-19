Man shot dead in northern city

An Arab Israeli man was shot dead early Sunday morning by a masked gunman at the entrance to his home in the northern city of Tamra.

In security camera footage, Wissam Jawdat Yasin, 44, can be seen speaking on the phone when a car stops next to him, a man comes out and shoots him several times from close range.

The assailant then gets back in the car and an accomplice, the driver, speeds away.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Yasin was critically wounded and taken to Rambam Hospital in Haifa, where medical staff pronounced him dead.

Police launched an investigation and said that “at this point the background for this incident is unclear.”

Dozens of residents demonstrated at the scene in protest of what they say is police negligence in taking care of crime in the city, and the Tamra municipality announced a general strike on Sunday.

The city has been suffering lately from many violent crimes, including armed robberies and shootings at homes and businesses. Police reportedly patrols the streets 24 hours a day, but that has still proved insufficient in preventing the violence.

Yasin’s relative was quoted by the Ynet news site at saying the victim had opened a jewelry shop in the city a few days ago.

“We are surprised and don’t know why he was murdered,” the unnamed relative said. “There is no reason for people to murder a respected man who isn’t involved in any dispute. Police need to apprehend the murderers as soon as possible and not take this matter lightly. If the murderers aren’t apprehended they will keep murdering people.”