McConnell pledges to bring Trump’s Supreme Court replacement pick up for a vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — The death of US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday cast an immediate spotlight on the vacancy on the high court, with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowing to bring US President Donald Trump’s nominee to a vote with just over six weeks before the election.

McConnell, in a statement released just over an hour after Ginsburg’s death was announced, declared unequivocally that Trump’s nominee would receive a vote, even though the Republican-controlled Senate, led by McConnell, refused to give president Barack Obama’s pick a vote in the months ahead of the 2016 election.

“President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate,” McConnell, a chief ally of the president in Congress, said in his statement.

The move would be in direct opposition of Ginsberg’s reported dying wish that she not be replaced “until a new president is installed” in January 2021.

The death was poised to upend the presidential election, further stirring passions on a deeply divided nation as the campaign pushed into its final stretch.

Trump took the stage for a Minnesota rally a few minutes before Ginsburg’s death was announced. He spoke for more than 90 minutes, never mentioning it, apparently not alerted to the development.

But he did say that whomever was elected in November would have the ability to potentially fill several Supreme vacancies, declaring, “This is going to be the most important election in the history of our country and we have to get it right.”

The liberal justice died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, returning to Delaware from his own campaign stop in Minnesota, did not immediately release a statement on the death or vacancy.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Ginsburg’s death was “an incalculable loss for our democracy and for all who sacrifice and strive to build a better future for our children.”

The Democratic leader said Friday that Congress must ensure that the person who replaces Ginsburg on the court “upholds her commitment to equality, opportunity and justice for all.”

Pelosi said Ginsburg’s ”tireless advocacy in the fight for gender equality” leaves “an enduring legacy of progress for all women,” and her legal opinions “have unequivocally cemented the precedent that all men and women are created equal.”

Hundreds of people gathered outside the US Supreme Court to mourn Ginsburg’s passing.

Dozens in the crowd lit candles night and sat somberly on the high court’s steps.

The crowd left candles, flowers, small American flags and handwritten condolence messages. Some wept as they placed the bouquets of flowers on the steps.

“RBG” was also drawn inside a pink chalk heart in the sidewalk. Flags outside the court were also flying at half staff.

Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers. Young women especially seemed to embrace the court’s Jewish grandmother, affectionately calling her the Notorious RBG, for her defense of the rights of women and minorities.