Men dressed as Jews hand out Holocaust denial fliers at Colorado mall

A group of men wearing large white yarmulkes and fringed prayer shawls handed out fliers promoting Holocaust denial and hung up cards bearing anti-Semitic canards on a pedestrian mall in Boulder, Colorado.

The fliers handed out at Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall by the men who appeared to be posing as Jews claimed the Holocaust was “impossible.”

The men also hung notes on index cards around the mall that claimed “Academia is dominated by Marxist Jews,” Jews run the porn industry,” and “Jews ran the Atlantic slave trade,” the Daily Camera newspaper reported.

The men livestreamed their actions, according to the report.

HAPPENING RIGHT NOW: Nazis are posing as Hasidic Jews on Pearl Street in Colorado, Boulder, right near the Wells Fargo. pic.twitter.com/oLXBuCJAUf — ✡️????️‍???? (@koshersemite) November 3, 2019

As of Sunday morning, no reports were filed with police about the fliers, Boulder police told the newspaper.