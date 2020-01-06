Missing man found dead in flooded stream, bringing toll in downpours to 4

The body of a man missing since Sunday night was found in an overturned car in a flooded stream Monday morning, marking the fourth fatality in a wet weather system that inundated parts of the country Saturday and Sunday.

Ali Agbaria, 47, was found dead in the area of Dalia Stream in northern Israel. The Arara resident after he had been missing since Sunday afternoon.

Agbaria’s car was swept away as he tried to cross an area near Route 6 that had been flooded by heavy rains. His 27-year-old son managed to escape as the car was swept away into a flooded wadi.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The overturned car, with his body next to it, was found at daybreak as searches resumed after being suspended late Sunday night.

הסערה בהפוגה: ערן נהרג בשיטפון, עלי עדיין נעדרhttps://t.co/IxfdYsUagS pic.twitter.com/iC5dytoMXu — ynet עדכוני (@ynetalerts) January 5, 2020

On Sunday, a 72-year old man was found dead after his car was caught in a flood in the northern Israeli town of Binyamina.

The man, named as Eran Herrnstadt, was pulled from his car by rescue workers and declared dead at the scene.

On Saturday, two people died after being trapped in a flooded elevator in a south Tel Aviv apartment building.

Another wet storm in late December killed two more people who were swept into flooded streams.

Heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday have led to flash floods, swollen streams and have overwhelmed drainage systems in some areas.

Rescue crews were called to save people in Umm al-Fahm, Kerem Maharal, Zichron Yaakov and other locations in areas south of Haifa and the Galilee. In Nahariya, residents were advised not to leave their homes Sunday over fears of flooded streets.

South Tel Aviv residents on Sunday blamed local authorities for the deadly flooding in the city over the weekend, and officials have a launched a probe into how the area became so flooded and the seemingly slow response time of rescue crews.

Tel Aviv locals say that the municipality ignored its numerous warnings about the area’s infrastructure woes and failed to clear sewage drains of debris.

But Tel Aviv-Jaffa Mayor Ron Huldai on Sunday declined to take responsibility for the flooding, saying “there were no drains in the world” that could have contained the “once-in-50-years” downpour.

The country is expected to dry out on Monday before rains return on Tuesday.