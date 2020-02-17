Motorcyclist killed in Route 40 crash

A 43-year-old motorcycle rider was killed Monday morning after he was hit by a car at a junction on Route 40, east of Ramle. Police said they were investigating the circumstances of the accident.

A Magen David Adom paramedic said the motorcyclist had suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatality was the ninth for a motorcyclist so far this year, according to figures published by the National Road Safety Authority. Last year saw a sharp increase in fatalities among motorcyclists with 68 deaths, up 55 percent over 2018.

Overall road fatalities so far this year are down by 15 compared to the parallel period last year. However, 2019 saw a marked increase in road fatalities with 355 deaths compared to 316 the previous year.