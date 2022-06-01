Netanyahu aide files police complaint over online death threat against former PM

A complaint was filed with police on Wednesday over a death threat against opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu that was posted on social media.

“This man should be killed quickly before it is too late,” read the comment posted on Twitter, in response to an article about Netanyahu.

The threat was made by a Twitter user under the handle “J&P,” the Ynet news site reported.

The complaint was submitted to law enforcement by Netanyahu’s chief of staff, Tzachi Braverman.

“It joins a long line of threats against former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his wife Sara, and children Yair and Avner,” read Braverman’s complaint.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Netanyahu has made several complaints to police over threats to harm him and his family. In December, a man was indicted for harassment over a tweet in which he graphically threatened to sexually assault Sara Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, a number of members of the current cabinet, as well as officials involved in Netanyahu’s ongoing graft trial, have been given extra security due to threats against them and their relatives.

The threats are usually made over social media. However, last month right-wing political activist Ilana Sporta Hania was indicted for sending threatening letters containing bullets to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, his wife and his teenage son.

Advertisement

Details emerged during the investigation of Hania’s history of activism in support of Likud and Netanyahu, and against the current government. She has been investigated in the past for threatening politicians with whom she disagrees.

Netanyahu has condemned the threats made by Hania. Posting on his channel on the Telegram app, the opposition leader spoke out against “all types of violence against the prime minister or any other person,” and added that Hania would be expelled from Likud if her guilt was proved.