Netanyahu, Barak engage in Photoshop battle on Twitter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu taunted the newly established Democratic Camp Thursday, superimposing an image of himself onto a picture of leaders of the left-wing alliance.

The image, in which Netanyahu is seen laughing, was taken from Netanyahu’s short TV debate with Isaac Herzog (then head of the Zionist Union alliance) prior to the 2015 election. In the forefront of the photo are Meretz party chief Nitzan Horowitz, Labor defector Stav Shaffir and former prime minister Ehud Barak.

“I don’t interfere with how the left divvies up its votes,” he wrote.

The image on Netanyahu’s Twitter account has since been removed for copyright violation.

Barak did not take it sitting down, and made some image alterations of his own: Within hours he tweeted a new version of Netanyahu’s photo, but this time the prime minister was behind bars — no doubt a references to the multiple criminal charges in which he is set to be indicted, pending a hearing.

“Here Bibi, we fixed it for you,” he wrote, using Netanyahu’s nickname.

Barak, who, despite being one of the leaders of the alliance, agreed to be placed in its No. 10 spot, added: “The only spot that’s important is the one Netanyahu will be September 18.”