Netanyahus said to bring suitcases of laundry when staying as White House guests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara repeatedly brought with them suitcases of clothes to be laundered and dry cleaned while staying at the White House guest house, the Washington Post reported Wednesday.

The report adds another level of confirmation that the Netanyahus prefer to deal with their dirty laundry overseas following similar disclosures from a top former aid turned state’s witness in the Netanyahu corruption trials.

Visitors staying at the White House guest house routinely get their laundry taken care of as a perk, but it usually only consists of a shirt or two given their brief stays. “The Netanyahus are the only ones who bring actual suitcases of dirty laundry for us to clean,” the Washington Post quoted a US official as saying. “After multiple trips, it became clear this was intentional.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Netanyahu’s office denied the report.

“This is recycled anonymous slander from the archives of the Israeli media aimed at blotting out the historic peace agreements brought about by Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump.”

The Israeli embassy in Washinton DC also issued a statement, telling the Post that “these groundless and absurd allegations are aimed at belittling Prime Minister Netanyahu’s monumental achievement in Tuesday’s historic peace summit brokered by President Trump at the White House.”

It noted that during the visit, in which normalization deals were signed with the UAE and Bahrain, “there was no dry cleaning, only a couple shirts were laundered for the public meeting, and the Prime Minister’s suit and Mrs. Netanyahu’s dress were ironed also for the public meeting.”

“Oh yes, a pair of pajamas that the Prime Minister wore on the 12 hour flight from Israel to Washington was also laundered,” the embassy said.

The report said US officials noted that the Netanyahu’s requests were modest on this trip, but were not on several previous visits. The report cited both political and career officials spanning the Trump and Obama administrations.

Reports that the Netanyahus like to do their laundry abroad date back to the investigation into alleged misuse of state funds by the Netanyahu family.

The investigation unearthed transcripts of recordings from 2010 conversations between a former close confidant of the family and the Prime Minister’s Office top legal adviser in which the two officials discuss allegedly inappropriate uses of public funds by the premier and his wife.

The recordings, made by Netanyahu spokesman-turned-state’s witness Nir Hefetz, feature conversations Hefetz had with the legal adviser in the Prime Minister’s Office, Shlomit Barnea Farago.

The two are heard in the tapes discussing what they termed “greedy” demands made by Sara Netanyahu for the state to fund landscaping work at the Netanyahus’ private home in Caesarea, among other expenditures, as well as the need to “protect the prime minister” from becoming “mixed up” in the alleged misappropriation of public funds.

In the transcripts, Hefetz at one point describes to Barnea Farago how Sara Netanyahu allegedly would take four or five suitcases worth of dirty laundry on state trips so that they could send it for dry cleaning at hotels where they stayed, paid for by the state.

“That’s misuse of public money, to bring laundry that isn’t used on the trip just so it can be dry-cleaned.”

On one occasion mentioned in the transcripts, Sara Netanyahu is said to have taken eight suitcases of dirty laundry on an overseas trip for dry-cleaning abroad. Hefetz and Barnea Farago discuss why she would do that, when the state budget covers unlimited dry cleaning expenses, and speculate that she “likes the smell” on the clothes after foreign dry cleaning.

In June 2019, Sara Netanyahu was convicted of misusing public funds as part of a plea deal in a case involving allegations she illegally procured and then misreported catering services at the Prime Minister’s Residence.

The agreement saw her escape a conviction for aggravated fraud, but plead guilty to a lesser charge of taking advantage of a mistake. She was ordered to pay NIS 55,000 ($15,210) to the state — NIS 10,000 as a fine and the rest as restitution.

Netanyahu meanwhile is currently on trial for fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes. The accusations include accepting some $200,000 in gifts such as cigars and champagne from two billionaires, Hollywood-based Israeli movie mogul Milchan and Australian magnate James Packer, known as Case 1000.

In Case 2000 and case 4000 Netanyahu is also accused of offering to push legislation benefiting powerful Israeli media moguls in exchange for more positive coverage in their publications.

Netanyahu has denied accusations in all three cases alleging he is a victim of a conspiracy by the press, law enforcement and the legal system to unseat him.