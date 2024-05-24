‘No reason to recognize’ Palestinian state yet, say leaders of Germany and Portugal

Scholz stresses need for negotiated 2-state solution, questions value of ‘symbolic recognition’ after move by Spain, Ireland, Norway; Portugal PM waiting for further EU discussions

By AFP 24 May 2024, 11:09 pm Edit
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) and Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro shake hands at the end of a joint press conference after talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 24, 2024. (Ralf Hirschberger / AFP)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) and Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro shake hands at the end of a joint press conference after talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 24, 2024. (Ralf Hirschberger / AFP)

The leaders of Germany and Portugal said Friday the time was not ripe to recognize a Palestinian state, after three other European nations announced plans to do so.

“We have no reason to recognize the Palestinian Authority as a separate state now,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz told a press conference in Berlin after talks with Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro.

“There is no clarity about the territory of the state and other questions related to it,” he said.

“What we need is a negotiated solution between Israel and the Palestinians that amounts to a two-state solution… but we are still a long way from there,” he said.

“Symbolic recognition of statehood does not bring us further” towards the goal, he added.

Speaking at the same press conference, Montenegro said Portugal was also “not in the position to” recognize a Palestinian state.

“We are waiting for the [related] issues to be further discussed within the European Union,” he added.

Ireland, Norway and Spain on Wednesday announced they intended to recognize Palestinian statehood next week.

Ireland’s Prime Minister Simon Harris (C), flanked by Irish Minister of Foreign Affairs Michel Martin (R) and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan (L), announces his country’s recognition of Palestinian statehood, at the Government buildings in Dublin, Ireland, May 22, 2024. (Paul Faith / AFP)

The announcement drew fury from Israel, which warned of “serious consequences” for ties with the European nations.

For decades, formal recognition of a Palestinian state has been seen as the end goal of a peace process between Palestinians and Israel.

The United States and most western European nations have said they are willing to one day recognize Palestinian statehood, but not before agreement is reached on thorny issues like final borders and the status of Jerusalem.

Most Popular
read more: